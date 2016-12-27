Toothpaste Thief Threatens Walgreens Worker With Screwdriver, LI Cops Say

December 27, 2016 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Freeport, Long Island, Nassau County

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island police are searching for a man they say took off with about 15 tubes of toothpaste from a Walgreen’s in Nassau County.

According to police, the man took the toothpaste from a Walgreens on Henry Street in Freeport shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

An employee told police the man pulled a screwdriver on him after the worker confronted him about not paying for the merchandise.

The suspect then fled in a grey Honda Odyssey.

Nassau County Police describe the suspect as a man in his 50s, standing 5’10” with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.

 

 

