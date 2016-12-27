Suspicious Package Prompts Partial Evacuation At Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The discovery of a suspicious package prompted an evacuation at Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Parts of the Midtown building were evacuated as part of normal protocol, according to police.
The situation was brought under control after the package was determined to be “something left behind.”
Sources tell CBS2 it was an unattended backpack left in a public area.
The surrounding streets were shut down while authorities conducted their investigation but have since reopened.
Left wing whinny snowflakes will continue to harass President trump as long as he is in office. AS many have said, just imagine if all these hateful comments and hateful acts had occurred after President Obama was elected. The media and left wingers would be apoplectic. But they are the party of hope and understanding, right?