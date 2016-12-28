12/28 CBS2 Wednesday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Wow! What a shock to the system today’s chilly temps were – considering many were in the low 60s yesterday! Still, we were actually right where we should be this time of year, and we stayed dry through the day despite extra cloudiness.
Expect a few clouds moving through the area tonight with those chilly temps continuing, dropping into the mid 30s for the overnight low. As of now it will be dry overnight.
Tomorrow will start off dry but that will quickly change – a fast moving storm offshore will bring a wintry mix of rain & snow, with primarily rain expected for NYC & the coasts. Looks like the best bet for accumulating snow would be far north & west of town, and the 1-3″ range with perhaps a few isolated spots higher than that.
The storm will be all done tomorrow evening but will leave the cold & breezy conditions in its wake. Friday will be cold & blustery with a few flurries as temps struggle to crack 40 degrees.