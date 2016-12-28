Actress Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Dies

December 28, 2016 5:31 PM
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital, CBS 2 has confirmed.

The 84-year-old Hollywood legend is the mother of actress Carrie Fisher who died Tuesday days after suffering a massive heart attack.

Reynolds’ condition is unknown at this time.

In a touching Facebook post Tuesday, she thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

 

 

