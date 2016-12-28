Actress Debbie Reynolds Has Died, Son Confirms

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” has died, according to her son.
Reynolds was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for an unknown medical condition.
Her death came just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher.
Photos: Remembering Debbie Reynolds, 84
In a touching Facebook post Tuesday, she thanked fans for their support.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”
Fisher was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.