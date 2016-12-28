FDNY Ambulance Strikes, Kills Elderly Man On Cross Island Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 89-year-old man was struck and killed by an ambulance on the southbound side of the Cross Island Parkway Wednesday night.
According to police, the male was attempting to cross the Parkway when he was struck by an FDNY ambulance travelling southbound around 8:13 pm.
The ambulance stopped and its personnel immediately provided assistance to the 89-year-old.
The male was transported to North Shore Manhasset Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
There are no arrests at this time and the investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.
The identity of the male is being withheld pending family notification.