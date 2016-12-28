Man Who Fathered Son With Former Teacher To Be Arraigned In Double Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man who in 2012 fathered a child with his then-high school teacher is due in court Wednesday for allegedly killing them both in their Hamilton Heights apartment.
Police said 23-year-old Isaac Duran Infante confessed to killing 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and their 4-year-old son, Miguel Barahona. He’s been charged with murder.
Barahona was found Monday in her apartment with an electrical cord around her neck. Her son was found in the bathtub.
A 2012 report by school investigators determined the 36-year-old Barahona began a sexual relationship with Duran Infante when he turned 18.
The report found Barahona believed she and Infante would get married before their relationship ended. Barahona was fired as a New York City public school teacher, but she was never arrested for that relationship.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)