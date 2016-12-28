Jersey City Officer Recovering After Police Car Involved In Crash Overnight

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Jersey City officer is recovering in the hospital following a crash involving his police car and another vehicle overnight.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 1 and 9 and Duncan Avenue.
Video from the scene shows the officer on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace as he was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. He was alert and awake at the time, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, who collided with the police cruiser, told CBS2 by phone that the squad car did not have its light on until the very last second when the crash happened, Doris reported.
At the time, the officer was trying to pull another car over and that driver refused to stop.
The sudden impact sent the squad car onto the median. The driver’s side door was smashed and the tire was seen barely hanging off the frame, Doris reported.
There is no word if police were able to catch up with the driver the officer was in pursuit of at the time. The driver of the Mercedes did stay on the scene and refused medical attention.