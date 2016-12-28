Israeli Minister Slams Kerry’s Upcoming Policy Speech

JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Israeli minister says U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s planned policy speech Wednesday on the Israeli-Palestinian issue is a “pathetic move” and “anti-democratic.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Army Radio that if Kerry lays out principles for a peace deal, as he is expected to do in his speech, it will limit President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to set his own policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdan said Obama administration officials are “pro-Palestinian” and “don’t understand what’s happening in the Middle East.”

Israel is angry the U.S. allowed a resolution to pass in the United Nations Security Council calling settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The U.S. abstained from voting on Resolution 2334 on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply rebuked the Obama administration for its passage.

Trump weighed in on Twitter Wednesday, saying, “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.”

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

In another tweet, he said: “Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Tuesday the notion that the U.S. orchestrated the U.N. Security Council vote is “just not true.”

Toner repeatedly said that Egypt and the Palestinians drafted the resolution and the U.S. worked with them on the language only after the intention to go forward no matter what was clear.

“The idea this was pre-cooked in advance is not accurate,” he said.

The Palestinians are hoping the resolution will give them momentum at a French-hosted Mideast peace conference scheduled next month.

