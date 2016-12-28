12/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
The remainder of the day will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. And we won’t see those 60s like we say yesterday, just the low to mid 40s.
It will be another chilly one tonight with some more cloud cover, especially overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 30s by daybreak with perhaps a little light snow or rain well off to our west.
Rain will fill in tomorrow morning with snow developing N&W. The rain and snow — with more mixing N&W — will persist into the late afternoon before exiting north and east. Snowfall amounts of a coating to 3″ is possible north and west.
As for Friday, it will be gusty and colder with wind chills stuck in the 20s much of the day. Even a passing flurry or snow squall can’t be ruled out. Highs that day will struggle to get out of the 30s.