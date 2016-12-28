Coming Up: John Kerry To Give Policy Speech At 11 A.M. | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

12/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

December 28, 2016 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

The remainder of the day will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. And we won’t see those 60s like we say yesterday, just the low to mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be another chilly one tonight with some more cloud cover, especially overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 30s by daybreak with perhaps a little light snow or rain well off to our west.

Rain will fill in tomorrow morning with snow developing N&W. The rain and snow — with more mixing N&W — will persist into the late afternoon before exiting north and east. Snowfall amounts of a coating to 3″ is possible north and west.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, it will be gusty and colder with wind chills stuck in the 20s much of the day. Even a passing flurry or snow squall can’t be ruled out. Highs that day will struggle to get out of the 30s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia