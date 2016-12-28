Knicks’ Jackson Announces Split From Longtime Girlfriend Buss

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Phil Jackson’s heart may be in New York, after all.

The Knicks’ president announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he and longtime girlfriend Jeanie Buss have called off their engagement.

“With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been tough,” Jackson wrote. “We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.”

Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers’ president and co-owner, echoed Jackson’s sentiment, taking to social media herself to reiterate the decision the former couple had made.

The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

Buss also tweeted that she has “nothing but love and respect” for Jackson.

Jackson, 71, and Buss, 55, had been together since 1999 and engaged for the last four years. It had long been rumored that Jackson could leave the Knicks before the end of the reported five-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2014 to rejoin Buss in Los Angeles, and assume some kind of front office role with the Lakers, the team he guided to five of his record 11 NBA championships as a head coach.

The Daily News reported on Wednesday that Jackson is so committed to the Knicks he may want to have his contract extended at some point, something he had said in the past he wasn’t sure about due to his age.

In two-plus seasons under Jackson’s leadership, the Knicks have gone just 65-129 without a playoff appearance, but they are off to a decent 16-14 start this season and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.