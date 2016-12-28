Man Steals Thouands In Queens Bank Robbery String, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance images of a man accused of stealing up to $18,000 in a string of bank robberies in Queens.
Authorities say the suspect targeted six Chase bank locations in Flushing and Jamaica from September 30 to Dec. 27.
Most of the incidents occurred in the middle of the day, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
In the most recent incident, the suspect entered a Chase Bank on 48th Street and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The suspect fled the scene with $5,000, police said.
The NYPD describes the suspect as around 30 years old, standing 6’5″ and weighing around 200 pounds.
Surveillance images of the suspect can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone for information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.