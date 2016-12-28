Police: Conn. School Bus Driver Falls Asleep Behind Wheel, Arrested

Coming Up: John Kerry To Give Policy Speech At 11 A.M. | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

December 28, 2016 10:53 AM
SHELTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut school bus driver is facing charges after authorities say he fell asleep behind the wheel earlier this month.

Paul Pixley, 55, of Derby, was pulled over by police following reports that a school bus was swerving in the road at around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 16.

There were no children on board at the time of the incident, but investigators later determined there were up to 30 children on the bus earlier that day.

Investigators say Pixley fell asleep several times while the children were on the bus and children got off at earlier stops.

Pixley was charged with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peach, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

He is being held on $75,000 bond and will be arraigned in Derby on Wednesday.

 

