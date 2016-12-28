Search On For 3 Suspects Connected To Splish Splash BMX Video

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are hoping to identify several cyclists who were among a group they say broke into a Long Island water park for a joyride.
The Thanksgiving stunt at Splish Splash water park in Calverton was posted on YouTube two days after the break-in and has garnered more than eight million views as of Wednesday morning.
The 15-minute video shows a group of five friends jumping the barbed wire fences and performing stunts with their BMX bikes on the slides.
Four BMX riders were arrested the following week and a fifth has been identified. Police say they are still searching for three remaining riders.
Jonathan Nemecek, 25, William Perry, 22, Anthony Panza, 19, and Brian Chliek, 34, are being charged with criminal trespassing and are due in court in January.
The park is shut down for the season.