Times Square Pedestrian Plaza Construction Finished In Time For New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square is ready for New Year’s Eve.
City leaders announced construction to convert Times Square roadways formerly known as the “Crossroads of the World” into a sprawling two-acre pedestrian plaza has finally been completed.
Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg was joined by members of the former Bloomberg administration — who helped spearhead the project — to cut the ribbon on the nearly 8-year endeavor at a ceremony on Wednesday, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
“Pedestrians are 90 percent of the users in Times Square, but before 2009 they only got 10 percent of the space,” Trottenberg said. “Obviously opening up these beautiful plazas fixed that balance.”
Trottenberg said the new space helped make roadways safer for pedestrians, motorists and bicyclists, as well as improved business in the area.
The improvements include more permanent plazas with almost two acres of pedestrian space and a new bike lane down Seventh Avenue.
More than a million people are expected to crowd into the area for the world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend.