Tips For Sticking To Your New Year’s Resolutions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you haven’t done it yet, you still have time to put together your New Year’s Resolutions. But what’s the key to sticking to them?

Not everybody is prepared to do that — but there are some helpful tips to make sure you stick to your plan. CBS2’s Raegan Medgie spoke with some folks around the Big Apple to see what they were planning on changing.

Jerald Lark from Detroit says he intends to stay humble in the new year.

Eriq Ortiz from Washington Heights says he wants to be a much better father, despite the reassurances of his children.

One woman says she recently broke her shoulder, so the whole New Year’s resolution thing just isn’t for her this year.

Life coach Karl Romain has a few tips for staying true to your plans, if you choose to make them.

“Have a clear vision of what you want to achieve,” he said. “Set 15-day challenges, 15-day goals. Then go for a burst of 15 days and see what we can achieve.”

Additionally, Romain suggests keeping a buddy around. “Your friends are so critically important, you become what you’re around,” he said.

“Have a plan. People don’t plan to fail, they fail to plan,” he added.