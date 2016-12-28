56th Street By Trump Tower Reopening To Crosstown Traffic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After weeks of gridlock, 56th Street next to Trump Tower is reopening to crosstown traffic on Wednesday.

The crosstown street between Fifth and Sixth avenues has been closed to traffic since the election.

The move to reopen the street was made by the city, police and the secret service to help alleviate congestion and make it easier for delivery vans and customers to have access to businesses.

Derek Walsh, the owner of Judge Roy Bean Public House, said the mess has hurt business at his bar.

“Everything is open on the block, but a lot of people walking by, they’re afraid to walk past the bomb squad, and the command post and the barricades,” he said.

Officials say the safety of President-elect Donald Trump’s home and Trump Tower is still a top concern.

Just Tuesday, there was a scare in the Fifth Avenue high rise when cops quickly evacuated the lobby after spotting what turned out to be an unattended backpack full of children’s toys.

“I came 400 miles to eat at the Trump restaurant and we’re just about ready to sit at the table they said ‘Get out.’ I said ‘What?’ They said, ‘You gotta leave, there’s a threat.'” said tourist Jerry Morris.

Everyone entering the building is subject to having their bags X-rayed. Security experts say no chances will be taken with the home of the president-elect as a potential target.

“The home, besides the White House, of the president of the United States and we are to expect that very tight security grid in a very busy commercial neighborhood,” security expert Manny Gomez explained.

In addition to reopening traffic, the NYPD has also relocated its mobile command post closer to Trump Tower.