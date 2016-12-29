12/29 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Rain will overspread much of the area this afternoon leaving our NW counties with a layer of slushy snow. But the event wraps up mid to late afternoon, so expect just slick roads for the trip home. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40’s.

An even colder wind will blow tonight with gusts to 35+ mph. And our temps will fall into the low 30’s again, but it will only feel like the mid 20’s around daybreak.

Winds will persist through tomorrow with gusts of 30-35 mph. And while our high will be nearly 40°, it will only feel like the 20’s for the better part of the day. Also worth mentioning: flurries and snow showers possible.

As for New Year’s Eve, it will stay dry and cold for the most part with partly to mostly sunny skies. And for the ball drop, just a 20-30% chance of some light rain or snow with temps in the mid and upper 30’s.