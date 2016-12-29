12/29 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everybody, let’s get right to it – we have a messy day ahead. Rain will move in for the end of the commute for most of us, but the far northern ‘burbs will be getting snow. It won’t be a tremendous snowfall, 1-3″ likely with perhaps a few higher amounts.
For the rest of the area, especially for NYC & the coasts, it’ll be a chilly rainstorm, with 1/2 – 1″ possible. Everything moves out by the end of the evening commute, so we’re dealing with this storm for less than 12 hours.
Friday will be a cold & blustery day with a few passing flurries! Not expecting any accumulations, but it will sure feel wintry outside with temps struggling to reach 40 and wind chills colder than that.
Stay warm, stay dry if you can, and stay safe on the roads!