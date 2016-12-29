Family, Friends Search For Brooklyn Bar Security Guard, Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks

December 29, 2016 10:45 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search continued Thursday for a Brooklyn bar security guard who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

Lamar Gamble was last seen Dec. 16 by the bartender at Shayz Lounge at 130 Franklin St. in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where he had also worked as a security guard.

He left his cellphone at the bar.

Gamble’s family said although he liked to party, his disappearance was completely out of character.

His brother, Nick Andrew, said Gamble is a nurturing type of person.

“He was a leader, and he was just a very comfortable person to be around,” Andrew said. “You can tell him anything. He’ll help you succeed in what you want to do as your life.”

Gamble also worked as an NYPD school safety officer.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD 94th Precinct at (718) 383-3879.

