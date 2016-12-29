39-Year-Old Woman Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead in Brooklyn.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Flatlands Avenue and Louisiana Avenue.
Evedette Sanchez was crossing Louisiana Avenue when police said she was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue.
The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Louisiana Avenue, police said.
Sanchez was found lying in the roadway with head trauma. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounce dead.
The investigation is ongoing.