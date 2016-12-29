De Blasio Laments Homelessness Crisis, Worries About Trump Policies For 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday outlined some triumphs and disappointments in 2016, and some worries about what may happen in 2017.

As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, de Blasio said he is proud of the record drop in crime, happy with the affordable housing units now available, and pleased with the rent freeze for millions of New Yorkers.

“I’m thrilled crime is going down while stop and frisk continued to go down,” he said.

But he admits frustration with the soaring homeless population, which is at record highs.

De Blasio said the city is retooling its approach to the homelessness crisis.

“But I don’t make it a point to sort of self-flagellate, nor to exaggerate when something goes right,” he said. “I try and keep an even keel.”

He also wants to put the plight of children handled by the Administration of Children’s Services in perspective.

“We’ve talked about the fact there’s between 50,000 and 60,000 cases a year. The vast, vast majority are handled well and kept safe,” he said.

The ACS drew consternation following the death of Zymere Perkins, 6, in Harlem this past September, and Jaden Jordan, 3, in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Both boys died as the result of extensive abuse.

A New York City Comptroller’s office report indicated that before Zymere, 10 children died despite at least four abuse or maltreatment claims made to ACS about their safety.

De Blasio the new year, he is worried in particular about Trump administration policies.

“My mind immediately goes to deportations – both as to the human impact and because what anything that would cause a rift between our police and community would hurt public safety to the city,” he said.

De Blasio said a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would also be devastating for New Yorkers.