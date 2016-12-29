Prisoner Escapes Police Custody, Bolts From Hospital In Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man escaped police custody while under police guard in a hospital in Greenwich Village Thursday, police said.
Daniel Ortiz, 31, was at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Healthplex, at Seventh Avenue and 12th Street, and was supposed to be under police guard, police sources told CBS2.
The man slipped out of an exam room and was believed to have escaped the hospital around 3:30 p.m., sources said. He was believed to be wearing one leg shackle.
Ortiz had been arrested on suspicion of petit larceny in the Midtown South Precinct and was taken to the hospital for an unknown reason to see a doctor, sources said.
Police said Ortiz is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last wearing blue jeans.
Police were canvassing the subway late Thursday afternoon.