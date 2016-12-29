Inbound LIRR Service Shut Down Between Queens, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A problem with the third rail shut down all inbound Long Island Rail Road service between Queens and Penn Station late Thursday afternoon.
Westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station, and Woodside and Penn Station, was halted due to a third rail problem in one of the East River tunnels, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
CHECK: LIRR Updates
The subway system is honoring LIRR fares on the E Train at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue, at Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike, and at Forest Hills-71st Avenue. At Woodside, customers will be accommodated by the No. 7 Train at 61st Avenue.
Customers may also take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and connect to the No. 2 and 3 trains for service to Penn Station.
Outbound service was not affected.