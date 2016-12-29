‘It Flew Perfectly Today:’ Confetti Passes The Test For New Year’s Eve Bash In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three-thousand pounds will rain down on Times Square at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
The confetti passed the test in the rain on Thursday.
“There is a real science that goes into this and today was the perfect day because it was rainy and wet, which is the worse conditions for confetti,” Jeffrey Rush, president of Countdown Entertainment, said. “Soggy confetti is not fun, but … it flew perfectly today in Times Square.”
Tim Thompkins, of the Times Square Alliance, said on the big night, about 100 people that are at the tops of buildings all around Times Square throw it out by hand at midnight.
“One of the secrets is they actually start throwing it 45-seconds before midnight because they’re so far up that it takes a while for it to fall down,” Thompkins said. “A little before midnight if you actually look up you start seeing these little pieces of confetti coming out of windows and rooftops but you don’t really see and feel it until midnight hits.”
People from all around the globe have written messages and wishes for 2017 on the confetti. Most hope for peace in the world, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.