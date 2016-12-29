‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Rousey Is Back, UFC 207, And A Lot More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — UFC 207 in Las Vegas is going to be the goods.
Before Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey tries reclaim her title against Amanda Nunes on Friday night, undefeated bantamweight fighter Cody “No Love” Garbrandt will step into the Octagon against longtime champion Dominick Cruz.
Garbrandt joined “Outside The Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman for a few minutes to preview his fight and talk about an ex-teammate who could be a “future opponent.”
In an attempt to focus solely on her training, Rousey, arguably the greatest female mixed-martial arts fighter of all time, has turned down all media requests leading up to her comeback fight. However, Hoffman and Feldman were lucky enough to catch up with a former teammate of Rousey’s, two-time Olympic judoka gold medalist Kayla Harrison.
Like Rousey, Harrison is making the transition from the Olympic stage to inside the cage. Harrison talked about Rousey being a mentor, transitioning into MMA, and being a future face of the sport.
Harrison will be part of the broadcast team for WSOF 34 at Madison Square Garden this Saturday. The event will mark the second MMA card at MSG. WSOF 34 kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be simulcast on NBC and WFAN-FM.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.