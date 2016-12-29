United States Slaps Sanctions On Russia For Election Hacking, Expels 35 Diplomats

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on nine Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

The State Department also has kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the U.S. The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a “manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status.”

Obama said Russians will no longer have access to two Russian government-owned compounds in the United States, in Maryland and in New York.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said in part in a statement. “In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior, and interfere with democratic governance.”

Read the statement by @POTUS on U.S. actions in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment:https://t.co/4IO178lrkW pic.twitter.com/nRBYmhyNVz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2016

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration’s accusation that the Russian government was trying to influence the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia’s goal was to help Donald Trump win — an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous.

Speaking to journalists at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Thursday morning, Trump is not addressing the issue of sanctions, but says, “We don’t have the kind of security we need, and added, ‘Nobody knows what’s going on.”

Earlier, the president-elect said he has not spoken with senators calling for sanctions but believes “we have to get on with our lives.”

