NYPD: Man Wearing Skull Mask Attacks Woman, Steals 2 Safes From Bronx Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole two safes containing cash and personal documents from a Bronx apartment.
The NYPD says the suspect entered the apartment Wednesday on Pilot Street after ringing the tenant’s door buzzer and telling her to come downstairs to sign for a package.
When the woman didn’t find anyone in the lobby, she returned to the apartment where she was confronted by the suspect, who was standing in the foyer with a gun, police said.
That’s when police said the man dragged her by the hair into the bedroom, where he struck her on the head with the butt of the gun and removed a small safe.
He then dragged the woman to another room where he removed another small safe, putting both into a black Nike duffle bag, police said. He then fled.
The victim refused medical attention.
The man was seen on surveillance video. Police say he was wearing dark blue jeans, black and white sneakers, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black and white skull ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)