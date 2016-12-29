Officials To Discuss Security Measures For Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials and the FBI will be talking about new security measures for this year’s big New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square in the wake of recent terror attacks in Europe.
The Waterford crystal ball is in place and as the final preparations are made in Times Square to welcome the millions of revelers, police are preparing as well.
“We have New Year’s Eve coming up. This is what the NYPD does and we do it so well,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.
Police officials say this year, spectators can expect to see more blocker trucks, trucks filled with sand or salt, as an extra security measure in light of the recent terror attacks in Germany and France where trucks were used as a weapon to plow into crowds.
Last year, the NYPD deployed about 6,000 officers around the Times Square area. That included officers in uniform, undercover officers and some from their counterterrorism units armed with high power weapons, radiation detectors and bomb sniffing dogs.
They say covering the event is always critical because of the sheer density of the large crowd.