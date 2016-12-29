Report: Coughlin Interviews For Jaguars’ Head Coach Opening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tom Coughlin may end up back where it all began.
The two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Giants is in the process of interviewing for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported late Wednesday night.
Coughlin, 70, was pushed out by Giants ownership following the 2015 season, ending a 12-year run. He has since refused to say he has coached his last NFL game and the league seems to agree. Coughlin interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening last offseason, a job that ultimately went to Doug Pederson, and, according to a recent report in the Daily News, is considered a leading contender for the Buffalo Bills’ opening, following Monday’s firing of Rex Ryan.
Long before his tenure with the Giants, Coughlin made a name for himself with the Jaguars, taking over the then-expansion franchise as head coach and general manager in 1995. A year later, he led his team on an improbable run to the AFC Championship game. He finished his eight-year stint in Jacksonville with a 68-60 record, including 4-4 in the playoffs.
The Jaguars haven’t been the same since Coughlin was fired following the 2002 season, making the playoffs just twice in 14 seasons. Jacksonville fired Gus Bradley on Dec. 18 after winning just 14 of 62 games during his three-plus seasons as head coach.
Coughlin’s time with the Giants was filled with incredible highs and frustrating lows. His teams defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl to conclude the 2007 and 2011 seasons. However, Coughlin’s more recent teams struggled, as the Giants missed the playoffs from 2012-15.
Coughlin’s overall coaching record stands at 170-150, including 12-7 in the playoffs.