Tow Truck Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run On I-95 In Harrison

HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state police are asking for the public’s help in locating the car that struck and killed a tow truck operator in Westchester County.
Police say the hit-and-run crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the Town of Harrison, near Exit 18B, just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
The Journal News reports that the tow truck driver was assisting a disabled minivan when he was struck by another car. The 32-year-old Yonkers man was pronounced dead at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in Tarrytown at (845) 727-2280 or Hawthorne Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (914) 769-2600.
