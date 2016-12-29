Win Tickets To See Boxing At Barclays Center

Boxing is back in Brooklyn! Enter now for your chance to win two tickets to see WBC champion Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12 KOs) face off against IBF champion James DeGale (23-1, 14 KOs) in a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING super-middleweight title unification showdown at Barclays Center on Saturday, January 14.
The co-main bout will feature undefeated junior lightweight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (22-0, 12 KOs) defending his title against up-and-coming undefeated contender Gervonta “The One” Davis (16-0, 15 KOs). Also fighting on the card, Brooklyn native and WBO female super bantamweight world champion Amanda Serrano will defend her title against Yazmin Rivas in the first televised female world title bout in nearly a decade.