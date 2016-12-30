12/30 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

December 30, 2016 5:00 AM
Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Friday morning folks! Bundle up as you head out the door ’cause there will be a bitter blast of winter! Expect temps in the 20s & 30s, but wind gusts over 35 mph will make it feel like 5-20 degrees! BRR!!!

There will be sun & clouds today and we’ll “warm up” to 40 degrees, right where we should be this time of year. But those winds will still be whipping, so be sure to dress for warmth if you have Friday plans.

And if you didn’t see any flakes flying yesterday, you might see some today! A few snow showers will be moving through – not accumulating, but will still look pretty.

Have a good one!

