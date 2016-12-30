CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

12/30 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

December 30, 2016 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect cold, gusty winds this afternoon with wind chills only in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. And don’t be shocked if you see some flakes out there as we’re expecting a few passing snow showers. Highs will be a little colder than yesterday at around 40°.

nu tu tri state travel 15 12/30 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Out chance of snow showers falls off into the evening, but it will remain cold and breezy out there. Temps will fall to around 30° by daybreak.

We’ll see sun and clouds tomorrow as a warm front pushes towards the area — we can’t even rule out a snow shower well off to the north and west. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions with a high of about 39°.

jl new years eve planner 12/30 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

For New Year’s Eve night, it should be quiet around much of the area, but we have to leave in a slight chance of a rain/snow shower. Temps will be in the upper 30’s or so.

As for the start of 2017, we’re looking at a mostly sunny day with temps running a bit above normal in the upper 40’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia