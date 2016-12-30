12/30 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect cold, gusty winds this afternoon with wind chills only in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. And don’t be shocked if you see some flakes out there as we’re expecting a few passing snow showers. Highs will be a little colder than yesterday at around 40°.
Out chance of snow showers falls off into the evening, but it will remain cold and breezy out there. Temps will fall to around 30° by daybreak.
We’ll see sun and clouds tomorrow as a warm front pushes towards the area — we can’t even rule out a snow shower well off to the north and west. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions with a high of about 39°.
For New Year’s Eve night, it should be quiet around much of the area, but we have to leave in a slight chance of a rain/snow shower. Temps will be in the upper 30’s or so.
As for the start of 2017, we’re looking at a mostly sunny day with temps running a bit above normal in the upper 40’s.