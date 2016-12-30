WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Fifty years ago this coming August, WCBS Radio became All News 88.
The flagship radio station of the Columbia Broadcasting System flipped to an all news format.
CBS was the crown jewel of news in 1967. It was the network of Murrow and Cronkite developed by the legendary William S. Paley. Westinghouse had already begun running an all news radio station in New York two years earlier, but Paley wanted a CBS all news product on the air, and so in 1967, WCBS News 88 was born.
Over the five decades that followed, WCBS would become a respected news brand shared across generations of New Yorkers. In 2017, we will celebrate our 50th anniversary by remembering our big moments and telling new stories about the events we all experienced together. Stay with us all year as we tell new stories to continue the legacy of a brand built on smart, object content delivered by committed and passionate journalists.
