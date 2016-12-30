27-Year-Old Man Gunned Down Outside Bronx Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 27-year-old man standing outside a Bronx bodega was shot to death by another man early Friday morning, police said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on East 170th Street in the Claremont Village section.
Police said Kareem Moye was shot in the chest.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Officials believe Moye was the intended target of a gunman, who was wearing a black hooded jacket. They say no words were exchanged between the two men before shots were fired.
Investigators have recovered a handgun nearby but no arrests have been made.
Moye has been arrested 26 total times on assault, robbery and other charges, according to investigators. Twelve of those arrests are sealed.
The investigation is ongoing.
