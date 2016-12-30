From The Vault: WCBS Begins Its Newsradio Format In 1967

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
Find more 50th anniversary special features on WCBS880.com/50 and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Our 50 years of news in New York began on August 28, 1967 with the introduction of WCBS Newsradio. Listen to this archive audio from the first hour of our broadcast on that day, including the voices of anchormen Steve Porter and Charles Osgood and sports reporter – one time Giant Great, Pat Summerall.