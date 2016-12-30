From The Vault: Pope Benedict Visits NYC In 2008

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
Pope Benedict XVI spent three days in New York City in April 2008. He made history becoming the first Pope to visit a Jewish synagogue in the United States. This a summary of the coverage on WCBS 880.