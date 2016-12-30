An Optimistic Outlook Means Better Health, Harvard Study Suggests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we approach the end of the year some people may be feeling optimistic, and others pessimistic about 2017.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, new research suggests your perception on life could have a big impact on your health.

Hayami Koga said she tries to take a positive view of life.

“I think I’m more of a glass half full person. I try to look at the bright side of life,” she said.

Now, a new study shows that optimistic outlook may help Hayami and others life longer.

“When comparing the most optimistic to the least optimistic women, people had a reduced risk of dying from cancer, infection, stroke, heart disease, and lung disease,” Dr. Eric Kim explained.

Dr. Kim and researchers from Harvard’s School of Public Health looked at data on 70,000 women over eight years and found the most optimistic women had a nearly 30 percent lower risk of dying.

“It seems to have the most effect on cardiovascular outcomes and the smallest effect on cancer outcomes,” Dr. Kim explained.

Researchers said you can take steps to boost your optimism and that might also lead to healthy behaviors and better coping skills.

“One is called ‘best possible self.’ So, you think about your different domains of life whether it’s your personal relationship, your spouse, your career, your friendships, and in each of those domains you think about the best possible outcome,” he said.

To increase optimism, you can also write down three things you are grateful for each night, and make a list of the kind of things you’ve done for others.