Connecticut Supreme Court Reinstates Murder Conviction For Michael Skakel

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A divided Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley.
The high court rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer did not adequately represent Skakel.
The court on Friday released its 4-3 ruling.
Skakel’s attorney said he was reviewing the ruling and had no immediate comment.
Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbors. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
But Skakel was released in 2013 after a lower court judge ruled the trial lawyer, Mickie Sherman, did not provide an adequate defense to the charge that Skakel fatally bludgeoned Martha Moxley with a golf club in 1975 when they were teenage neighbors. He was convicted in 2002, 27 years after the fact.
Attorney Hubert Santos, who replaced Sherman, said the defendant’s own brother, Tommy Skakel, should have been offered as an alternative killer.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)