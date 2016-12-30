Woman Struck, Killed By NJ TRANSIT Train In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT trains on the Morris & Essex Line were delayed Friday evening after a woman was struck and killed by a train.
Train 645, which left Hoboken at 5:08 p.m. and was supposed to arrive in Dover at 6:25 p.m., fatally struck the woman at the Morristown station at 6:09 p.m., NJ TRANSIT told CBS2.
No injuries were reported for the approximately 20 passengers or crewmembers on board, NJ TRANSIT said.
The incident occurred on Track 1 on the line. Track 2 remained open, but delays of 30 minutes were reported on the Morris & Essex Line in both directions.
The passengers on the train were able to transfer to the following train and have since continued their trip.
NJ TRANSIT was still investigating Friday night as to why the woman was on the tracks.