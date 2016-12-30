Woman Struck, Killed By NJ TRANSIT Train In Morristown

December 30, 2016 7:27 PM
Filed Under: Morris & Essex, Morristown, NJ Transit

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT trains on the Morris & Essex Line were delayed Friday evening after a woman was struck and killed by a train.

Train 645, which left Hoboken at 5:08 p.m. and was supposed to arrive in Dover at 6:25 p.m., fatally struck the woman at the Morristown station at 6:09 p.m., NJ TRANSIT told CBS2.

No injuries were reported for the approximately 20 passengers or crewmembers on board, NJ TRANSIT said.

CHECK: NJ TRANSIT Updates

The incident occurred on Track 1 on the line. Track 2 remained open, but delays of 30 minutes were reported on the Morris & Essex Line in both directions.

The passengers on the train were able to transfer to the following train and have since continued their trip.

NJ TRANSIT was still investigating Friday night as to why the woman was on the tracks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia