National Bacon Day: Best Bacon Deals, Dishes In NYC

By Carly Petrone. Bacon lovers unite! December 30 is National Bacon Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are five of our favorite special dishes in NYC. Clinton Hall 90 Washington St.

New York, NY 10006

212-363-6000 More: Best Bacon Dishes In NYC Make your way down to the Financial District for Clinton Hall’s infamous Bacon Bacon Bacon burger. Stop in on National Bacon Day and enjoy a free pint of beer with this burger, that comes with Vermont cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon, and their famous Pat LaFrieda patty. You may want to pair this with some waffle fries covered with cheddar cheese, jalapeno, and scallion. Yum.

Rossopomodoro 118 Greenwich Ave.

New York, NY More: Best Slices Of Pizza In NYC If you like bacon on your pizza, then head over to Rossopomodoro. Two of Chef Simone Falco’s signature dishes, the Broccoletta Pizza and Rigatoni all’Amatriciana pasta will both be served at a special price of just $10 on National Bacon Day. Bite into this tasty pizza that is topped with fonduta di bufala, brussels sprouts, and guanciale, while their hearty pasta dish comes with tomato sauce, onion, and guanciale. Proceeds from the Rigatoni all’Amatriciana will be donated to the people of Amatrice, Italy to support earthquake relief efforts.

Kirsh Bakery & Kitchen 551 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10024

212-951-1123 More: Best Bakeries In NYC Stop into Kirsh Bakery & Kitchen for their special Bacon Potato Bread on National Bacon Day. Chef/Owner Dan Kirsh has created this decadent loaf that pairs perfectly with a fresh cup of Joe from Irving Farm. Make sure to stay tuned, because soon you’ll be able to sign up for the Kirsh Bakery & Kitchen Breakfast Concierge Service. Just fill out the order sheet of what you would like in advance and they’ll take care of the rest – they even have bag lunch options for the kids too! Learn more here.

Brother Jimmy’s See website for various locations More: Best BBQ In NYC Brother Jimmy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day by offering guests the option to add bacon to any of their dishes for free. Yep, that means popular items like their BBQ Burger, macaroni and cheese, and their smoked bologna sandwich just got even more exciting.

Benjamin Prime 23 E. 40th St.

New York, NY 10016

212-338-0818 More: Best Comfort Food In NYC If you haven’t had the Canadian Bacon at Benjamin Prime then National Bacon Day is the perfect reason to stop in and try it. These massive “slices” of Canadian bacon are cut extra thick and served sizzling on a platter. Each bite is so juicy that you don’t even need a dipping sauce. If you’re looking for an additional side or appetizer to pair with these decadent pieces of pork, the lobster mac and cheese and the baked clams are worthy options.

Bacon & Beer Classic More: Best Bites At Citi Field Did you miss the Bacon & Beer Classic at Citi Field last year? Now’s your chance to get your tickets for 15% off on National Bacon Day! Cannonball Productions is celebrating this national holiday by discounting their full-price tickets using the code BACON. Who can say no to unlimited bacon and beer tastings from some of the top restaurants and breweries in the country? Learn more here.