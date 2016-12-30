NYC’s Best New Year’s Dinners, Brunches To Ring In 2017

By John Friia

The countdown to the new year is in full gear and people are searching for places to ring in 2017. From Midtown to Times Square and the Upper East Side, restaurants throughout the city are offering special dinners and New Year’s Day brunches.

Nerai

55 East 54th Street

New York, NY 10022

212-759-5554

www.nerainyc.com

New Year’s Eve: People can welcome in 2017 at Nerai with their five-course prix fixe menu. Located in Midtown, the contemporary Greek restaurant offers two options for the evening — a seating between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for $95 per person and a second seating at 8:30 p.m. for $125 per person. The holiday menu is filled with signature dishes, including the oysters, Greek salad, butter-poached langoustine and a choice of lamb loin or striped bass with a dessert. Diners at the second seating will receive a complimentary glass of champagne to toast at midnight.

Charlie Palmer at The Knick

6 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

212-204-4983

www.charliepalmer.com

New Year’s Eve: Times Square is the place to be during New Year’s Eve. Instead of waiting outside to watch the ball drop, people can head to Charlie Palmer at The Knick to have dinner on the fourth floor of The Knickerbocker Hotel. Their New Year’s Eve offerings include a three-course prix fixe dinner at 5 p.m. for $150 per person and a five-course prix fixe menu at 7:30 p.m. for $375 per person.

La Grenouille

3 East 52nd Street

New York, NY 10022

212-752-1495

www.la-grenouille.com

New Year’s Eve: For a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration, people can head to La Grenouille to ring 2017 in style. With a five-course menu for $470 per person, this upper-class French restaurant is offering up caviar, foie gras, lobster, wagyu beef, roast truffle chicken and Prince Edward oysters throughout the evening. Leading up to midnight, La Grenouille is offering an open champagne bar and party favors to helps diners celebrate.

Little Frog Bistro & Bar

322 East 86th Street

New York, NY 10028

347-537-5786

www.littlefrognyc.com

New Year’s Day: New Yorkers can start the new year with a French brunch at the newly-opened Little Frog Bistro & Bar on the Upper East Side. From the French doors to the vintage and cozy Parisian-style banquettes, the eatery is debuting their Hangover Frogger Platter — ideal for a New Year’s Day brunch.

L’Amico

849 Ninth Avenue

New York, NY 10001

212-201-4065

www.lamico.nyc

New Year’s Day: Blending together American and Italian cuisine, L’Amico serves a New Year’s Day brunch that influenced by renowned Executive Chef Laurent Tourondel. The restaurant serves a two-course prix fixe menu for $58 per person and a three-course menu for $68 per person from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After a long night of celebrating, people can kick start 2017 with a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary and a dish of Uovo Spinach Ricotta with brown butter and pecorino, or Robiola Omelet Soufflé with shaved winter truffle.

Haven Rooftop

132 West 47th Street

New York, NY 10036

212-466-9000

www.havenrooftop.com

New Year’s Day: After ringing in the New Year among the thousands of revelers in Times Square, people can head to Haven Rooftop for the first brunch of 2017. Located on the top of The Sanctuary Hotel, Haven Rooftop is offer an à la carte brunch from noon to 4 p.m. There is also an all-you-can-drink option to make the first brunch a boozy one.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.