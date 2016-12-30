How Will You Ring In 2017? People Share Their New Years Eve Traditions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With 2016 winding down, CBS2 asked folks about their favorite New Years Eve traditions.

Of course, there’s always the ball drop in Times Square or drinking and dancing with friends, but turns out those aren’t the only ways to ring in the new year.

“You’ve got to have a dance off,” one man said.

“Video games all day, all night,” another said.

“Die my hair a different color,” one woman said.

“I’m the guy that falls asleep in the corner in the La-Z-Boy,” one man said with a laugh.

“At midnight, I just wake my husband up and say, ‘Happy New Year honey!’ and give him a kiss,” a woman said.

One couple told CBS2 they like to make a time capsule every New Years Eve so they can look back and remember their lives from years past.