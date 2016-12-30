CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Cuomo: Issues With Minimum Wage Increase? Call State Hotline

December 30, 2016 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Minimum wage

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advised workers to call a new hotline set up by the state labor department if employers do not comply with New York’s new minimum wage rates.

The new rates go into effect Dec. 31 and the state has launched 1-888-4-NYSDOL to assist with any issues.

“As we reach this milestone for a more fair and a more just New York, we are reminding workers they are owed a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and this administration will work to ensure they receive the wage increase to which they are entitled,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Minimum wage currently sits at $9 an hour statewide. In New York City, the minimum wage will climb to either $11 an hour or $10.50 an hour for employers with less than 10 workers.

The wage will rise to $10 an hour for workers in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. For the rest of the state, the wage will now be set at $9.70.

Cuomo and the state Legislature agreed in March to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

In addition the hotline, ads will also run as part of a new public awareness campaign reminding New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase.

Cuomo said the ads will run in both English and Spanish on television stations across the state.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia