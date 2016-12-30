Cuomo: Issues With Minimum Wage Increase? Call State Hotline

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advised workers to call a new hotline set up by the state labor department if employers do not comply with New York’s new minimum wage rates.

The new rates go into effect Dec. 31 and the state has launched 1-888-4-NYSDOL to assist with any issues.

“As we reach this milestone for a more fair and a more just New York, we are reminding workers they are owed a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and this administration will work to ensure they receive the wage increase to which they are entitled,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The 1st minimum wage increase in our rollout for $15/hr statewide starts Sat. Here's what the rollout looks like all over the state. pic.twitter.com/JkhTCcMz9c — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2016

Minimum wage currently sits at $9 an hour statewide. In New York City, the minimum wage will climb to either $11 an hour or $10.50 an hour for employers with less than 10 workers.

The wage will rise to $10 an hour for workers in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. For the rest of the state, the wage will now be set at $9.70.

Cuomo and the state Legislature agreed in March to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

In addition the hotline, ads will also run as part of a new public awareness campaign reminding New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase.

Cuomo said the ads will run in both English and Spanish on television stations across the state.

