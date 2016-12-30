NYC Food Truck Lunch: Krispy Fish Bowl From Kimchi Taco Truck

Perry, the founder of New York Street Food, brings you his latest review on New York City street food.

A lot of vendors toss around the word “Asian fusion” whether it’s earned or not. They put Asian food in a small or large tortilla and call it a Japanese taco or Chinese burrito. Kimchi Taco Truck (KTT) doesn’t used the word “fusion” in their name or on their menu, but the food truly is a mix of cuisines.

Yes, KTT serves Korean tacos, burritos and rice bowls, but there are more than Korean and Mexican influences on the menu . Kimchi arancini and Korean rice gnocchi have Italian influences, and tofu edamame falafel has Middle Eastern ingredients.

We’re big fish eaters, so we went for the Krispy Fish Bowl (their spelling) for $8.50.

This was certainly a colorful dish, with mango salsa, kimchi slaw and pickled daikon providing the various hues. The food was vibrant, too.

Everything was served on a bed of lettuce and your choice of white or multi-grain rice. (Hint: try the multi-grain rice.)

The fish was crispy as advertised, and flavorful, but there wasn’t a heck of a lot of it in the bowl. We would gladly have paid a couple of dollars more for a larger serving of fish. A chipotle aioli sauce was drizzled on the fish, which added a little oomph.

Surprisingly, the toppings and side dishes were more interesting than the fish. Mango salsa was a fruity accompaniment for the fish. The kimchi slaw was spicy, and the pickled daikon cooled things off. There was also some cucumber kimchi and pico de gallo in the mix.

Overall, this was a decent lunch, but there were other dishes we’ve enjoyed more at KTT. Below is a photo of BBQ short ribs, which was probably our favorite main course so far.

Kimchi Taco Truck first opened in March 2011, and now have 2 brick-and-mortar establishments in Brooklyn, along with the truck. They can be found on Twitter here, on Facebook here, and their website is here.