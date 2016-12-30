NYS Minimum Wage Increases To Begin Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State will begin phasing in its minimum wage increase to $15 per hour starting on New Year’s Eve.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, more than 2 million minimum-wage workers in New York state will be seeing their raise starting Saturday — but by how much will depend on where they work.

The minimum wage increase will come in increments. On Saturday, New York City businesses with 11 or more employees will have to pay at least $11 an hour, up from the current $9 minimum wage.

The minimum wage will go up to $10 an hour for businesses on Long Island and Westchester County, and will increase $1 a year until 2021, when the minimum wage will hit $15 an hour.

For smaller businesses in the city with 10 or fewer employees, the minimum wage will go from $9 an hour to $10.50 an hour.

It will not be till the end of 2019 that all businesses in New York City will see a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Everywhere north of Westchester County, the minimum wage will go to $9.70 on Saturday, and then move to $12.50 an hour by 2020 — with the eventual goal of reaching $15 an hour sometime past that.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law gradually increasing the minimum wage in April. The law also established paid family leave for New York workers.

The state’s Labor Department is asking workers to contact them after the new year if their employers do not comply to the new minimum wage increase.