Officer Jumps Into Moving Car On LIE To Stop Suspected Impaired Driver With Baby In Vehicle

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer jumped into a moving car to stop a woman who they said was driving impaired with her baby inside the vehicle.
Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Goss tried to stop Maria Lagatta, 37, after he saw her driving about 20-miles per hour on the Long Island Expressway near Manorville around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
When she refused to pull over, Goss pulled up next to her vehicle and saw Lagatta’s 22-month-old daughter in the back seat.
Goss sped up, parked his vehicle on the right shoulder, and as Lagatta slowed to 5-miles per hour, the officer jumped in through the passenger side window and brought the car to a stop, police said.
Lagatta, of Farmingville, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.
Her daughter, who was not hurt, was released to a family member.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
Police are investigating.