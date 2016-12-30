Fire Shoots To Top Floor Of Paterson, N.J. High Rise

December 30, 2016 4:40 PM
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire shot through the roof of a high-rise apartment building in Paterson, New Jersey Friday.

Firefighters were called at 10:24 a.m. for a fire in the 16-story high-rise building at 125 Presidential Blvd. in Paterson, according to the Paterson Fire Department.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions when they arrived, and found that the fire had broken out on the first floor and had shot all the way up to the 16th floor via a garbage compactor chute, officials said.

The fire was raised to a second alarm, officials said.

The building was evacuated during the blaze. There were no injuries.

The fire was under control by 12:10 p.m., officials said.

