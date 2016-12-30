Former Employee Used Stolen Truck In Suffolk Tree Trimming Scam; Business Owner Claims

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been arrested and accused of running a tree-trimming scam that cost homeowners hundreds of dollars.

Suffolk Police announced the arrest of Gary Descisciolo, 54, of Bay Shore, late Friday. They said he insisted on cash deposits, before disappearing.

“He said they were doing it 50 percent off,” John Murphy said.

It was a bargain that Murphy couldn’t pass up. He was approached last week at his East Farmingdale home. Descisciolo allegedly offered to take down two massive dead trees for only $900.

“I was like, ‘wow, that’s a great price,” he said.

The contract and business card looked legitimate, and the man drove a tree trimming truck.

Murphy handed over a $350 cash deposit.

“The next morning he didn’t come, and I knew I was had,” he said. “He had a business card, he had a company vehicle, he had a contract.”

It was the same story for Eva DeGennaro who shelled out $200.

“I want to stop him, I don’t want him to get other people,” she said.

Descisciolo is accused of hitting nearly a dozen other victims — all savvy consumers who thought they did the right things.

“He had a business card, said ‘licensed and insured,’ license number on the card. I fell for this little scam,” Annemarie Callahan said.

Doing her own detective work DeGennaro discovered the Leon Tree Service exists, but the owner claims he too is also a victim.

“He told me that the guy stole the truck from him. That he loaned it to him to get something to eat, and he never came back. The truck’s been reported stolen. He said he was a former employee but has been doing this to other people,” she said.

CBS2 tried to reach Leon, but got no response. He told victims the worker has been using the truck for a month.

Suffolk Police reminded residents to make sure a person offering any service is from a reputable business. That means if they approach you unsolicited with an amazing price, demanding cash, it’s probably too good to be true.

Descisciolo faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and petit larceny.